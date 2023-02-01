Sentinels boys soccer coach announced

Ellen Jebens
Ellen Jebens(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The coaches keep coming for the Sentinels.

Ellen Jebens will be the first head coach of the Minot North boys soccer team, Minot Public Schools Activities Director Mitch Lunde announced Tuesday.

“I’m excited to have Coach Jebens begin the building process for Minot North soccer beginning with a JV team in 2023,” said Lunde in a tweet.

Jebens is currently an executive director for the Minot Soccer Association and teaches physical education at Minot High.

She was also the assistant coach on the state championship-winning Majettes soccer team last year.

The Magicians boys soccer team finished WDA Champions in 2022 and placed fourth at the state tournament.

