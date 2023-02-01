Pledge of Allegiance bills clear ND House

Bismarck Representative Pat Heinert
Bismarck Representative Pat Heinert(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill requiring the Pledge of Allegiance to be offered in certain situations passed the North Dakota House of Representatives unanimously on Tuesday.

House Bill 1120 was introduced by Representative Pat Heinert of Bismarck. It would mandate the Pledge be offered to all students across the state every day and would require public committees, like school boards, to offer the Pledge before every meeting. The House also approved House Bill 1172, which prohibits the governor from altering the words of the Pledge. Both bills head to the Senate next.

