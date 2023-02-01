Pair of Bottineau seniors sign college commitments

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) – Bottineau High senior Gabe Nero has been public about his intentions to play football at Minot State for a few months now, but classmate Jacob Shriver kept fans on the hook.

Jacob waited until the pair’s joint signing ceremony on Tuesday to reveal his commitment to play football at Mayville State next year.

“My heart is telling me to go there. I’ve done a lot of praying and talking to God and I think he wants me to go there, too. It was definitely a tough decision; it was not easy,” said Jacob.

Jacob and Gabe were part of the Braves team that finished 8-2 — the most games the team has won at the 11-man football level in a decade.

“I love the people there. I’ve got family that’s going there right now, it’s very close to home, my parents will be able to go to everything still. They have an amazing culture there with the fans and tailgates, it’s just an amazing program there,” said Gabe.

Gabe added that he signed on the Beavers roster as a defensive end. Jacob is unsure about his place on the team but confident about the effort he will give.

“I think I might be there for defense, so I’ll probably be there for linebacker. Wherever they put me, I’m just going to have fun with it and work my hardest,” said Jacob.

The Minot State Beavers won one game last season and signed a new head coach in January.

“The door is open, you could say. They’re looking to win games by any means necessary. I’m going to do whatever I can to try and wedge my foot in the door,” said Gabe.

Gabe is currently a player on the Braves basketball team. Jacob plays on the Bottineau/Rugby hockey co-op. The Braves play at Minot High Tuesday night at the MAYSA Arena.

