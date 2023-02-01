Pair arrested in Minot in narcotics task force operation

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two people were taken into custody Tuesday in southeast Minot on a series of drug charges, as part of a Ward County Narcotics Task Force operation.

Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Gaige Allard and 29-year-old Tabitha Belgarde with five counts each. Allard faces five felony counts, and Belgarde faces two felonies and three misdemeanors, according to online records.

According to the criminal affidavit, task force officers conducted a search warrant just after 7:30 p.m. at the residence in the 1000 block of 27th Street SE.

The affidavit indicates that investigators found methamphetamine, dozens of fentanyl pills, various drug paraphernalia, and roughly $6,000 in cash, as well as roughly $100 worth of fake money.

Investigators said Allard told them he had sourced fentanyl pills from Detroit, and admitted to purchasing pills.

According to the affidavit, both Belgarde and Allard admitted to narcotic use.

Allard made his initial appearance on the charges Wednesday, and Belgarde will appear in court first Thursday.

The most serious charge is a B-felony, which carries with it a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if the person is convicted.

