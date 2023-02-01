Open house next month on Minot’s Comprehensive Plan

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Next month, you have the chance to discuss plans for the future of the city of Minot with local leaders.

The city is hosting an open house on Feb. 15 at the Carnegie Center at 6 p.m.

The event gives residents the chance to learn more about the draft of the updated Draft Minot Comprehensive Plan.

This will be one of the last public meetings to allow residents to ask questions, provide feedback, and raise concerns before the plan is finalized.

For more details on the 2040 Comprehensive Plan visit www.minot2040.com.

