Open house next month on Minot’s Comprehensive Plan

Open house next month
Open house next month(KFYR)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Next month, you have the chance to discuss plans for the future of the city of Minot with local leaders.

The city is hosting an open house on Feb. 15 at the Carnegie Center at 6 p.m.

The event gives residents the chance to learn more about the draft of the updated Draft Minot Comprehensive Plan.

This will be one of the last public meetings to allow residents to ask questions, provide feedback, and raise concerns before the plan is finalized.

For more details on the 2040 Comprehensive Plan visit www.minot2040.com.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight shooting in Minot
Victim in overnight murder identified, suspect held on $2 million bond
Fufeng Grand Forks proposed plant site
Fufeng corn milling plant project to be terminated; Air Force cites national security concerns
JJ Franks
Meet JJ Franks: Bishop Ryan student talks about hitting $10K half-court shot
Their home caught fire January 6
Bismarck family finds blessing in the ashes after home destroyed by fire
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Polls

Latest News

Bill passes ND House, proposes repayment to those found not guilty of crimes by self defense
nick president
Several bills aimed at attracting, retaining teachers in ND this session
opposes bills
Bismarck city commissioners oppose library censorship bills
audit
State Auditor finds 21 areas of concern in Williston Public School audit