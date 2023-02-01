Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Devils Lake ski jump

By Cliff Naylor
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s not the Olympics, but the ski jump in Devils Lake gave North Dakotans a thrill back in the 1930s.

In 1996, Cliff Naylor talked to a resident there about the excitement and danger the ski jump brought their town.

The ski jump closed in the late 1930s. Most of the structure has collapsed, but a small section of the ramp’s rusted skeleton remains standing.

