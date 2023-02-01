North Dakota to receive $4.7 million in grants to improve roadway safety

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Biden-Harris Administration announced over $4.7 million for North Dakota to improve roads, according to a news release sent out by the United States Department of Transportation.

It’s part of the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program and includes five grants for communities in North Dakota.

McKenzie County will receive $2.8 million for implementation projects. The money will help the county implement systemic safety improvements.

Specific project activities include enhanced edge-lines and pavement markings, shoulder and centerline rumble strips, advanced curve warnings, upgraded chevrons, signs and markings and streets lights. It will also be used for a walkway that is a separated bike and pedestrian path. The project scope entails 21 corridors, 30 curve locations, and 30 intersections.

In addition to McKenzie County, four action planning grants will be for improving roadway safety the city of Williston, the Fargo-Moorhead area, Grand Forks and East Grand Forks and North Dakota State University.

