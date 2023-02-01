North Dakota to receive $4.7 million in grants to improve roadway safety

Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Program
Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Program(kfyr)
By Jennifer Makelky
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Biden-Harris Administration announced over $4.7 million for North Dakota to improve roads, according to a news release sent out by the United States Department of Transportation.

It’s part of the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program and includes five grants for communities in North Dakota.

McKenzie County will receive $2.8 million for implementation projects. The money will help the county implement systemic safety improvements.

Specific project activities include enhanced edge-lines and pavement markings, shoulder and centerline rumble strips, advanced curve warnings, upgraded chevrons, signs and markings and streets lights. It will also be used for a walkway that is a separated bike and pedestrian path. The project scope entails 21 corridors, 30 curve locations, and 30 intersections.

In addition to McKenzie County, four action planning grants will be for improving roadway safety the city of Williston, the Fargo-Moorhead area, Grand Forks and East Grand Forks and North Dakota State University.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight shooting in Minot
Victim in overnight murder identified, suspect held on $2 million bond
Fufeng Grand Forks proposed plant site
Fufeng corn milling plant project to be terminated; Air Force cites national security concerns
Their home caught fire January 6
Bismarck family finds blessing in the ashes after home destroyed by fire
JJ Franks
Meet JJ Franks: Bishop Ryan student talks about hitting $10K half-court shot
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Polls

Latest News

Williston Public School with 21 areas of concern
State Auditor finds 21 areas of concern in Williston Public School audit
KMOT 10pm Sportscast 1/31/2023
KMOT 10pm Sportscast 1/31/2023
KFYR 10pm Sportscast 1/31/2023
KFYR 10pm Sportscast 1/31/2023
braves sign
Pair of Bottineau seniors sign college commitments