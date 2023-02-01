London calling: Tigirlily Gold to perform in UK

Tigirlily
Tigirlily(Robert Chavers)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LONDON (KMOT) – North Dakota country music duo Tigirlily Gold will be taking their talents “across the pond” to perform in London in March as part of the C2C Country to Country music festival.

The duo made the announcement on their social media pages this week. They said it’s their first time invited to the festival, and their first chance to perform overseas.

The festival features dozens of country music artists, including big names like Thomas Rhett, Lady A, Zac Brown Band, Old Crow Medicine Show, and more. The acts perform at arenas and stages in London, Dublin, and Glasgow.

Tigirlily Gold will perform March 11-12 at The Saloon & Icon Stages at the O2 Arena in London.

More information can be found on the C2C Country to Country website.

The duo most recently released the single “Shoot Tequila” ahead of the release of their forthcoming EP “Blonde.”

