KFYR-TV Bowling Classic coming up this weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - KFYR-TV and Midway Lanes started the Bowling Classic 37 years ago. Saturday and Sunday of this week are when we find out which one of the 120 competitors will earn the championship.

Getting to the part that you’ll see on TV on Sunday is not an easy task. The goal on day one is to try and make the cut. Only 30 bowlers earn a spot on Sunday and from that group, only five will make the stepladder finals.

“You’ve got to get through Saturday, get through those eight games when we have all 120 out there,” said Bryan Goehring, Midway Lanes. “It’s kind of a grueling day. You have to stay patient and make some good shots, throw some good scores, get through that, and once you get to Sunday that’s when you have to have your head completely in the game and full mental focus because you’re going to be bowling against some of the best around.”

You can watch the 37th Annual KFYR-TV Budweiser Bowling Classic live on Sunday, February 5 on KFYR-TV in Bismarck, KQCD-TV in Dickinson, KUMV-TV in Williston and KMOT-TV in Minot beginning at 12:30 p.m. central time.

