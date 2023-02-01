Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Florida man will be heading back to the Sunshine state after being arrested in Fargo.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick O’Rourke, was wanted for being the main suspect of an active investigation for Grand Theft Auto, Armed Burglary, and stealing of 16 firearms.

He also had active warrants out in Indian River County from 2011 for Burglary of a Dwelling, Grand Theft, and Fraud Under $20,000.

On January 13, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force began actively looking for O’Rourke.

Investigative leads determined that O’Rourke fled to North Dakota to avoid being arrested, but was spotted and arrested by United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, on Tuesday, January 31.

He will be extradited back to Indian River County to face his local charges.

