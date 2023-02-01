Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo

Patrick O'Rourke was arrested in Fargo, ND. He's been wanted for 12 years for multiple charges.
Patrick O'Rourke was arrested in Fargo, ND. He's been wanted for 12 years for multiple charges.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Florida man will be heading back to the Sunshine state after being arrested in Fargo.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick O’Rourke, was wanted for being the main suspect of an active investigation for Grand Theft Auto, Armed Burglary, and stealing of 16 firearms.

He also had active warrants out in Indian River County from 2011 for Burglary of a Dwelling, Grand Theft, and Fraud Under $20,000.

On January 13, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force began actively looking for O’Rourke.

Investigative leads determined that O’Rourke fled to North Dakota to avoid being arrested, but was spotted and arrested by United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, on Tuesday, January 31.

He will be extradited back to Indian River County to face his local charges.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight shooting in Minot
Victim in overnight murder identified, suspect held on $2 million bond
Fufeng Grand Forks proposed plant site
Fufeng corn milling plant project to be terminated; Air Force cites national security concerns
Their home caught fire January 6
Bismarck family finds blessing in the ashes after home destroyed by fire
JJ Franks
Meet JJ Franks: Bishop Ryan student talks about hitting $10K half-court shot
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Polls

Latest News

nick president
Several bills aimed at attracting, retaining teachers in ND this session
opposes bills
Bismarck city commissioners oppose library censorship bills
audit
State Auditor finds 21 areas of concern in Williston Public School audit
vaccination
Vaccination rates for kindergartners decreased during the pandemic
The cost of living in North Dakota
Cost of living rises nationally and in ND