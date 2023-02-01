Fargo woman sentenced for attempted murder in Bismarck back in court

Probation status in question for Octavia Wakefield
Probation status in question for Octavia Wakefield(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old Fargo woman who pleaded guilty to attempted murder, had a revocation of probation hearing Wednesday.

Octavia Wakefield was sentenced to four years in prison, with 16 years suspended and three years of probation, after she admitted to stabbing a man in 2018. Prosecutors said she stabbed the victim seven times in the head and neck while he was sleeping in her apartment.

Now, prosecutors claim Wakefield violated the conditions of her probation by using drugs and not meeting with her probation officers. They said a 960 report from Sanford Hospital showed twin babies birthed by Wakefield in September tested positive for methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana.

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick oversaw the hearing Wednesday. His decision on the case has not yet been filed with the court.

Previous Coverage: Bismarck woman sentenced to four years in prison for attempted murder

