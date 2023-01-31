Woman says something told her to buy winning lottery ticket: ‘It felt like a dream’

Lottery officials in South Carolina say a woman had a feeling before buying a winning ticket.
Lottery officials in South Carolina say a woman had a feeling before buying a winning ticket.(Wirestock via Canva)
By WMBF Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman says she got a little extra push to recently purchase a winning lottery ticket.

WMBF reports that the woman was driving to work when she said something told her to turn into a food mart in the Aynor area on Highway 501.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the woman ended up buying a $500,000 Multiplier Money game $10 scratch-off ticket at the store.

She said she initially thought it was a $500 win, but discovered more zeros as she continued scratching.

The woman, who was not identified by lottery officials, said her hands began shaking as she learned she won the $500,000 top prize.

“It felt like a dream and was the most amazing feeling in the world,” she said.

Lottery officials said the woman plans on buying a new home with her winnings.

The South Carolina Lottery shared that the odds of winning the $500,000 scratch-off jackpot is 1 in 660,000.

The Aynor food mart location received a commission of $5,000 for selling the winning ticket, according to lottery officials.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
Darrion Jackson charged with murder
Minot man arrested and charged with murder after overnight shooting
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Polls
Mandan house explosion
Mandan woman dies from injuries after home explosion
Homicide being investigated at Montana State Prison

Latest News

FILE - Signage outside PayPal headquarters in San Jose, Calif., is pictured on March 10, 2015....
PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs in latest tech company cost-cutting
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
FILE - wind turbine
Lawsuit over wind turbine in Oliver County moves forward
Healthcare among top expenses for retirees
Healthcare among top expenses for retirees
Police said Wyndan Skye, 62, was charged with animal cruelty after 40 dogs were found dead on...
Deputies: Man arrested after 40 dead dogs found on property, 80 more found emaciated