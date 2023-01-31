Wind chills continue to impact in-person classes in Turtle Mountains

Belcourt water tower
Belcourt water tower(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Students in the Turtle Mountain Community School District will continue taking classes remotely Tuesday due to the dangerous wind chills.

Leadership with the district tells Your News Leader that, of the nearly 1,600 students in grades pre-K through 12, roughly 1,200 of them use the bus.

Superintendent Dr. Michelle Thomas said most of their students live in rural areas and have to walk a ways to get to their bus. And even then, it takes a long time for their roughly 30 buses to warm up.

She said it’s a difficult decision to go remotely, but it’s better than a late start, and students and teachers are prepared for it.

She said student safety and well-being are their main priority.

“We know that students are best instructed when it’s face-to-face. But when we have such a large amount of students who depend on our bus routes and considering that our buses aren’t running effectively, it’s not an easy decision. We all want kids in school,” said Thomas.

The Ojibwa Indian School will also continue remotely Tuesday.

Turtle Mountain Community College also held classes virtually Monday and will do so Tuesday as well.

