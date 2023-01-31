Williston man charged with shooting at police held at $200,000 bond

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man who shot at police in December is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Court documents say police were called to respond to a vehicle blocking traffic at the intersection of 2nd Ave West and 42nd Street West on December 9. Eric Obregon, the driver, was shot following an exchange of gunfire. Obregon was then taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot for medical care.

Obregon was discharged from the hospital on December 23 and transported to the Williams County Correctional Center. A bond was issued by Judge Paul Jacobson on January 12.

Obregon is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm within city limits, and refusal to halt. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 8.

Neither officer involved in the shooting were injured during the exchange. They were placed on paid administrative leave following the incident.

