State Senate passes language updating North Dakota’s abortion laws

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill meant to shore up language in North Dakota’s abortion laws passed the state Senate Tuesday.

Proponents of Senate Bill 2150 say it would ease the legal burden for physicians who perform abortions to save their patients’ lives. They also say it would allow doctors to treat ectopic pregnancies.

But those opposed to the bill say it does nothing to extend exceptions of rape and incest, which remain at six weeks.

”Honestly, this bill is better than the currently enjoyed law but is still devastating to the victims of rape and incest. I’m not going to tell you how I think you should vote. But I do invite you to consider the unintended lifetime consequences for women and children who have been victims of rape and incest,” said Senator Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo.

The bill passed by a vote of 43-4. One Democrat voted in favor, and one Republican voted against it. Next, it goes to the House.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.