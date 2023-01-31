Resource, volunteer shortages impact rural ND ambulance services, Wing transitions to Quick Response Unit

WING, N.D. (KFYR) - In rural North Dakota, residents might be a long way from emergency medical care, and now, like many areas of employment, volunteer responders are in short supply. That’s why some are working to find a solution to make sure every North Dakotan receives care when needed.

Since the early 1970s, responders with the Wing Rural Ambulance Service have been prepared to help those in need. Volunteer EMTs now head out on roughly one call each week.

“It can be anything: car accidents, fires, someone falling down the stairs, medical calls,” said Jessica Kuhn with the Wing Rural Ambulance Service.

Four EMTs man 24-7 coverage and have other jobs to boot.

“We’re getting to the point where we can’t cover where we need to cover for the district. It’s been a long and hard decision to make,” said Sara Vollmer, president of Wing Rural Ambulance Service.

Because of the strain on resources, the team is working with the state to transition from “Ambulance Service” to “Quick Response Unit.”

“If we are there and able, we will respond to the scene, assess the patient, get the patient ready for the nearest ambulance that would come to transport them to the nearest hospital,” said Vollmer.

Wing responders are still prepared to help. But another ambulance service, most likely Wilton, will take over transport duties.

“That’s the biggest concern, the biggest reality. We will have some delay in ambulance service arriving to transport,” said Vollmer.

EMTs say most areas won’t feel a difference in response time, except for the outskirts of the district. And the change comes with a positive too.

“The one thing that will be better is that as a Quick Response Unit, we can respond directly from our homes. We can start assessing and helping with basic care before the ambulance arrives,” said Vollmer.

There’re 105 Quick Response Units in the state. Most were never full-time ambulance services, but some, like the Carson Quick Response Unit, made the transition in the past. After 18 months of discussion, Wing made the decision to follow in Carson’s footsteps.

“This is the best way we can still be active in our community with emergency medicine,” said Vollmer.

The two ambulances and the equipment in Wing will be repurposed to use with the Quick Response Unit.

The transition for Wing’s service into a Quick Response Unit occurs Monday night at midnight.

Wing is seeking people who would like to become EMT and EMR certified for the unit.

