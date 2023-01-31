Power outages reported in Minot, surrounding communities

Roughly 2,700 customers are without power in Minot, and west to Burlington, Des Lacs, and...
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Minot, N.D. (KMOT) - Power outages are being reported Tuesday morning in parts of Minot and some surrounding communities west of town.

According to the Xcel website, roughly 2,700 customers are without power in Minot, and west to Burlington, Des Lacs, and Berthold, as of 5:30 a.m.

The site indicates that the outage occurred shortly after 3 a.m. , and crews are working to restore power. An estimated restoration time is 6 a.m.

The cause of the outage is unclear.

You can check for updates on the Xcel outage website: https://www.outagemap-xcelenergy.com/outagemap/

