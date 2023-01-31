NDSU architecture students help plan for the future of downtown Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A group of architecture students from North Dakota State University is getting the chance to weigh in on the future landscape of downtown Minot.

The students toured Minot’s Main Street and surrounding areas Sunday.

They visited with Minot Public Schools, Parks and Recreation, Minot State, and businesses about their perspective on the heart of downtown.

Mayor Tom Ross let the students know this is no ordinary school project.

“Your work is going to have an impact on the city of Minot for years to come,” said Ross.

Students will present their ideas on May 3 at the Swiontek Center in Gate City Bank at 1:30 p.m. in Fargo.

The development of Minot’s downtown area was inspired by past students’ vision for Medora.

