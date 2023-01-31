Man leaves clown statue outside sheriff’s office

An unidentified man left a small clown statue outside the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office. (SOURCE: TRUMBULL COUNTY SO via WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio were left scratching their heads after a small clown statue was left outside their headquarters.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office released security video Monday showing a man walking up to the front door of the Trumbull County Jail lobby on Jan. 23.

He can be seen making hand gestures at the security camera before leaving the clown statue in front of the door.

WOIO reports the man made a gun gesture and flipped off the camera before leaving the scene.

Jail staff said the man did not look familiar.

The clown statue was recovered by Trumbull County police and logged as recovered property.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
April Lund qualifies for Boston Marathon
Bismarck woman qualifies for Boston Marathon
The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
Wow! Young fan hits half-court shot at Bishop Ryan for $10K
ND lawmakers consider bills to expand gun rights
ND State Capitol
Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota

Latest News

Art Rude in his "40 Below Keeps the Riff-Raff Out" video
‘40 Below Keeps the Riff-Raff Out’: Does crime go down when temps drop?
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
Bill would require fetal growth film in North Dakota schools
Homicide being investigated at Montana State Prison