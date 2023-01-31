Man arrested for DUI, tries to escape hospital

Alan walker, 28
Alan walker, 28(Cass County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
NEAR OXBOW, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing a potential DUI charge after police say he crashed head-on with a vehicle and then tried to get away.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened on Monday, Jan. 30 around 1 a.m., about 3.5 miles north of Oxbow near the intersection of Co. Rd. 81 and 12th Ave. SE.

The crash report says 28-year-old Alan Walker of Moorhead, MN was heading south on Co. Rd. 81 when he crossed the center line and hit a vehicle head-on.

The two people in the other vehicle were rushed to the hospital and later let go for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say Walker got away from the scene of the crash and was later arrested at his home. Police say while he was being treated for his injuries at the hospital, he tried to get away again, but was caught.

Walker was taken to the Cass County Jail for DUI, DUI refusal, driving under suspension, criminal vehicular injury, duty in accident involving injury and escape.

