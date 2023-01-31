Lawsuit over wind turbine in Oliver County moves forward

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A family in Oliver County has asked to recover financial losses in a lawsuit against a wind farm operator. They claim a turbine that was placed too close to their farmstead devalued and prevented them from fully using their property.

In 2021, the North Dakota Public Service Commission told Minnesota Power to take down a wind turbine that had been constructed in 2014. The turbine was 1,125 feet away from Keith and Deanna Kessler’s farmstead. That was within a 1,400-foot buffer the company said it would maintain between turbines and occupied residences.

In federal court, the Kessler family is seeking monetary and punitive damages from the company.

Minnesota Power attorneys asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit this month. They say the family’s property usage or value wasn’t actually impacted by the turbine.

Jury trial is set for April 29, 2024, in Bismarck.

