Justice VandeWalle serves last day in State Supreme Court, Judge Douglas Bahr prepares to take seat

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - District Court Judge Douglas Bahr will take his seat on the State Supreme Court Wednesday. He’s replacing Justice Gerald VandeWalle who’s retiring after serving 44 years.

Judge Bahr previously resided over several high-profile cases in district court, some of which are ongoing. Bahr will continue to handle several of these cases that are close to a resolution, including the March sentencing of Nikki Entzel. Entzel was convicted of conspiring to murder her husband and burn their home late last year.

As he takes his seat, Bahr will recuse himself from other district court cases and appeals that can ethically be taken over by other judges.

As Judge Bahr transitions to the high court, Governor Doug Bergum tweeted a message of thanks to Justice VandeWalle for his years of service. He said Justice VandeWalle’s last day Tuesday marks the “end of an era.”

