Justice VandeWalle serves last day in State Supreme Court, Judge Douglas Bahr prepares to take seat

Judge Douglas Bahr
Judge Douglas Bahr(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - District Court Judge Douglas Bahr will take his seat on the State Supreme Court Wednesday. He’s replacing Justice Gerald VandeWalle who’s retiring after serving 44 years.

Judge Bahr previously resided over several high-profile cases in district court, some of which are ongoing. Bahr will continue to handle several of these cases that are close to a resolution, including the March sentencing of Nikki Entzel. Entzel was convicted of conspiring to murder her husband and burn their home late last year.

As he takes his seat, Bahr will recuse himself from other district court cases and appeals that can ethically be taken over by other judges.

As Judge Bahr transitions to the high court, Governor Doug Bergum tweeted a message of thanks to Justice VandeWalle for his years of service. He said Justice VandeWalle’s last day Tuesday marks the “end of an era.”

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
Overnight shooting in Minot
Victim in overnight murder identified, suspect held on $2 million bond
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Polls
Mandan house explosion
Mandan woman dies from injuries after home explosion
Homicide being investigated at Montana State Prison

Latest News

No edibles: ND House votes down medical marijuana expansion
Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United
Several bills aimed at attracting, retaining teachers in ND this session
FILE - wind turbine
Lawsuit over wind turbine in Oliver County moves forward
Therapy dog joins Dakota Children's Advocacy Center
Therapy dog joins Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center to help kids through trauma