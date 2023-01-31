Homicide being investigated at Montana State Prison

(Pexels, Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) — A Montana State Prison inmate has died in a suspected homicide, which is being investigated by the Department of Corrections and the Powell County Sheriff’s Office.

Todd C. Fisher, 49, of Glendive, died on Sunday at the prison in Deer Lodge, officials said.

Fisher was serving a 70-year prison sentence for killing his father Wilbur Fisher by shooting him in the eye at their house near Glendive in 2017. Officials believe Wilbur Fisher, 80, had been dead for at least a day before Todd Fisher contacted authorities.

Todd Fisher had been in prison since 2019. The Montana Supreme Court upheld his conviction in 2021.

Prison officials did not release any other information about the case, including how Fisher died, because it is still being investigated. Investigators believe it was an isolated incident.

The last homicide at the state prison was in October 2012. Danny Hartford, 53, died after a fellow inmate cut his throat with a prison-made weapon.

