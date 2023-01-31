Air Force provides official position on Fufeng project in Grand Forks

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Air Force sent a letter to North Dakota Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer on Tuesday detailing its official position on the Fufeng project in Grand Forks. Fufeng Group, a Chinese food manufacturer, recently purchased 370 acres of land to construct a wet corn milling plant 12 miles from the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

The Air Force states in its letter: “Grand Forks Air Force Base is the center of military activities related to both air and space operations. While CFIUS concluded that it did not have jurisdiction, the Department’s view is unambiguous: the proposed project presents a significant threat to national security with both near- and long-term risks of significant impacts to our operations in the area.”

The ND senators said: “City leaders have asked for clarity from leaders in the federal government regarding the Fufeng project. The Air Force left ambiguity off the table when they said: ‘The proposed project presents a significant threat to national security with both near- and long-term risks of significant impacts to our operations in the area.’ As we have recommended, we believe the city should discontinue the Fufeng project and instead we should work together to find an American company to develop the agriculture project.”

Grand Forks city leaders initially allowed the land purchase to go through, stating it would create jobs and revenue. But the city has since taken steps to stop the project and find another partner for a corn milling operation.

Burgum also issued a statement regarding the Air Force’s letter: “Given these concerns, we support the decision by the City of Grand Forks to initiate steps to stop the project with Fufeng Group and will support the city in finding another partner for a corn milling operation. We appreciate Mayor Bochenski and city officials for their leadership and proactive due diligence throughout this lengthy and complex process. The State of North Dakota stands ready to assist the city in exploring additional opportunities for value-added agriculture. As our farmers who compete in global markets know, agriculture is a global business, and North Dakota welcomes investment from domestic companies and our friends and allies.”

