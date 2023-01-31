Donna Kelce becomes first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl

By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(KFYR) - Two brothers from opposing teams will face each other in Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12 on FOX.

Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

His brother Jason plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both Jason and Travis have already won Super Bowls with their teams.

“My mom can’t lose. I’ll just leave it at that,” said Travis Kelce. “It’s going to be an amazing feeling playing against him and obviously, I respect everybody over there in the Eagles organization. You won’t see me talking too much trash because of how much I love my brother but it’s definitely going to be an emotional game, that’s for sure.”

Their mom says its a combination of her hopes and dreams coming true, but also that someone goes home a loser. And she said, “neither one of them lose very well.”

But the brothers both play offense, so they’ll never be on the field at the same time.

Ten years ago, Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh faced off against his younger brother Jim, head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

John and his Ravens won that day.

