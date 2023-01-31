Continuance granted in Williston explosives case

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Trial for a man charged with possessing nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives in a Williston apartment has been delayed.

Police charged 28-year-old Ross Petrie with “Release of destructive forces” after police detonated explosives in October. Petrie’s lawyer, Jeff Nehring, and the state say they need more time for outstanding discovery, including laboratory reports and witness availability.

They expect that the length of the trial could take two to three weeks, depending on the amount of evidence and witnesses.

A status conference has been requested for early spring.

Petrie also faces 10 other charges for drug possession and manufacturing stemming from the incident. Trial for that case is currently scheduled for April 24.

