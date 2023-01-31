Class-B Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a new number-one ranked team in Class-B Girls Basketball, while the hold on the top spot in the boys poll remains as strong as ever for Four Winds-Minnewaukan.

Thompson moves to the top of the girls voting done by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association after Shiloh Christian handed Rugby its first loss of the season.

9th Class B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (16) — 11-0 Record — 160 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Central Cass — 14-0 Record — 143 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Bishop Ryan — 11-1 Record — 117 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Sargent County — 13-0 Record — 111 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Ellendale — 14-0 Record — 96 pts — Last week: 5th

6. Thompson — 9-3 Record — 77 pts — Last week: 6th

7. Beulah — 10-1 Record — 68 pts — Last week: 7th

8. Shiloh Christian — 8-3 Record — 36 pts — Last week: NR

9. Grafton — 8-3 Record — 33 pts — Last week: 9th

10. Bowman County — 11-2 Record — 15 pts — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: North Border (10-2), North Prairie (12-2), Standing Rock (10-2).

10th Class B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Thompson (16) — 14-1 Record — 160 pts — Last week: 2nd

2. Rugby — 14-1 Record — 117 pts — Last week: 1st

3. Central McLean — 16-1 Record — 109 pts — Last week: 4th

4. Kenmare-Bowbells — 15-2 Record — 108 pts — Last week: 3rd

5. Central Cass — 11-3 Record — 99 pts — Last week: 5th

6. Shiloh Christian — 13-2 Record — 94 pts — Last week: 8th

7. Garrison — 15-1 Record — 73 pts — Last week: 7th

8. Oakes — 13-2 Record — 41 pts — Last week: 9th

9. Bowman County — 15-1 Record — 33 pts — Last week: 10th

10. May-Port CG — 13-3 Record — 28 pts — Last week: 6th

Others receiving votes: Carrington (13-3), Northern Cass (12-4), Beulah (11-5), Kidder County 13-3), Kindred (10-4).

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.