Changes to certain drug offenses in ND possible with proposed bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are looking for ways to penalize those involved in distributing and selling fentanyl on the street. And as a result, there could soon be changes to certain drug offenses in North Dakota.

Senate Bill 2248, introduced Monday, would make it a Class A felony to willfully distribute a controlled substance that results in death or injury. That would make it an offense on par with sex trafficking and murder in the heat of passion, punishable by 20 years in prison or a $20,000 fine.

”It doesn’t appear as though the parade of people who are convicted of possessing, distributing this drug are seeing any incarceration,” said Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot.

The bill was passed out of committee and now heads to the Senate floor.

