Bismarck native artist’s painting donated for Giving Hearts Day charity

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One North Dakota artist is leaving her mark on the canvas and on people’s hearts. For Giving Hearts Day, Bismarck native Bailey White commissioned an abstract art piece called “Floodplains” for the campaign and was recognized as the 2023 Giving Hearts Day Fargo Artist of the Year.

The piece of art is full of shapes and colors helping to depict weather patterns and the harsh climate North Dakotans go through, but seeing the beauty within that harsh climate. Giving Hearts Day is a 24-hour charity event with over 500 charities helping from North Dakota, Minnesota and surrounding areas.

“It’s such an honor to have been chosen to be able to create something that then goes out and all the money is used to buy this painting obviously is donated to one of the over five hundred charities that Giving Hearts Day supports,” said Bailey White, artist.

The person who buys it gets to pick which charity it will go to. Her painting took about 40 hours to complete. Residents can bid on the art until February 9 at Pifer’s Auction and Reality’s website.

