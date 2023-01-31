Bill would require fetal growth film in North Dakota schools

(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Monday approved a bill that would require school districts to show a video on fetal development as part of life science curriculums.

The bill, which now goes to the Senate, passed by a 60-34 vote. It does not specify which grade levels would see the films.

It requires the showing of an ultrasound video, at least 3 minutes long, that details early fetal development of the brain, heart, sex organs and other vital organs. The film would be presented during human growth and development discussions and human sexuality instructions.

Republican Sen. Janne Myrdal of Edinburg, one of the Legislature’s most ardent anti-abortion members, showed a sample video last month to a House committee from Live Action, an anti-abortion organization.

She said the organization is willing to relinquish its rights to the video and provide it free to the state Department of Public Instruction.

Myrdal said she chose the video because it was the shortest and most scientific video of its kind that she had seen, not because it came from Live Action.

“If that becomes controversial... it would be media making it controversial or the abortion industry making it controversial because of the source of the video,” she said.

DPI spokesman Dale Wetzel said the agency didn’t testify on the bill and he had no comment on the video.

Rep. David Richter, R-Williston, opposed the bill because it set academic standards outside of DPI rules and school boards.

And Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo, said she opposed the bill because the House Education Committee did not review it.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
April Lund qualifies for Boston Marathon
Bismarck woman qualifies for Boston Marathon
The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
Wow! Young fan hits half-court shot at Bishop Ryan for $10K
ND lawmakers consider bills to expand gun rights
ND State Capitol
Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota

Latest News

Homicide being investigated at Montana State Prison
Breathalyzer for Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department employees
New random drug tests for Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department employees
Bailey White and her painting
Bismarck native artist’s painting donated for Giving Hearts Day charity
Mandan house explosion
Mandan woman dies from injuries after home explosion