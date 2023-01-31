Bill aims to eliminate ‘lunch shaming’ for students with school lunch debt in ND

School lunches
School lunches(KFYR)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The House Education Committee heard a bill Monday afternoon aimed at protecting students in North Dakota who have unpaid school lunch debt.

House Bill 1494 would create a new chapter in the North Dakota Century Code relating to school meal policies. The bill proposes that a school may not deny a meal or serve an alternative meal to a student with an unpaid meal balance, or without funds to pay for a meal.

Schools would be prohibited from identifying or stigmatizing a student who receives free/reduced-price lunches, full-price lunches, or a meal that the child can’t pay for. This includes the use of tokens, stickers, stamps, or placing the child’s name on a published list of students with meal debt.

House Bill 1494 would prevent a school from limiting a student’s participation in any school activities, graduation ceremonies, field trips, athletics, activity clubs, or other extracurricular activities or access to materials, technology, or other items provided to students.

A school also may not require a student to provide services or perform work, including cleaning duties or chores, to pay for school meals debt.

A school may send a sealed letter home with a child to deliver to a parent or guardian, but the letter may not be distributed in a manner that stigmatizes the child. Also listed in the bill: a school cannot use a collections agency to collect unpaid school meals debt and may not charge or collect fees/additional costs associated with school meals debt.

Twelve representatives introduced the bill, including those from Grand Forks, Fargo, West Fargo, Hillsboro, Bismarck and Williston.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows Patricia Wick.
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
Darrion Jackson charged with murder
Minot man arrested and charged with murder after overnight shooting
Mandan house explosion
Mandan woman dies from injuries after home explosion
Homicide being investigated at Montana State Prison
Class-B basketball poll
Class-B Basketball Polls

Latest News

Their home caught fire January 6
Bismarck family finds blessing in the ashes after home destroyed by fire
A status conference has been requested for early spring.
Continuance granted in Williston explosives case
A bond was issued by Judge Paul Jacobson on January 12
Williston man charged with shooting at police held at $200,000 bond
MSU grant
Federal grant supports Minot State Psychology students