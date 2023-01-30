Williston Fire Department responds to early morning vehicle fire at the Williston Airport

The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the fire.(MGN)
By staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Fire Department says it responded to a vehicle fire early Monday morning at the Williston airport.

The fire was reported at 5:41 a.m.

The Williston Fire Department, Police Department, and an EMS unit responded and say the vehicle was fully engulfed by the fire.

The fire was fully extinguished at 5:58 a.m.

The fire department says the vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries. Three nearby vehicles were damaged.

The incident occurred 33 minutes before the first scheduled commercial departure for the day and did not cause any delays in airfield operations.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.

