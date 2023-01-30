Turtle Mountain Community Schools to hold remote learning Monday amid wind chills
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – All Turtle Mountain Community Schools will hold remote learning Monday, Jan. 30 due to the forecasted wind chills.
The schools posted the announced on their Facebook pages Sunday afternoon.
The district educates roughly 1,350 students from grades PreK-12, according to its website.
The Ojibwa Indian School will also go remote Monday.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.