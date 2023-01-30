Skip to content
Weather
Watch Live
Video
KFYR+
Sports
Promotions
ND Today
AG Expo
Dakota Obits
Home
Weather
SkyTracker Radar
Weather Graphics
Live SkyWatch Cameras
Road Conditions
Airport Closings/Delays
SkySpy Photos
Weathercall
Weather App
Watch Live
Video
Watch Live
News Video
Weather Video
Sports Video
Latest Newscasts
Streaming Apps
KFYR+
News
Sports
KMOT Athlete of the Week
Sports Video
Scoreboard
Promotions
ND Today
KMOT Ag Expo
SkySpy
Dakota Obits
Community Calendar
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers
Ways To Watch
Job Opportunities
Programming
Purchase News Video
Schedule a Tour
Advertising
Advertising
Careers
MeTV
Submit Photos and Videos
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Dan's Garden
Health Talk
Mr. Food
Press Releases
3 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
PRCA Rodeo Tickets
By
Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Bismarck woman qualifies for Boston Marathon
Wow! Young fan hits half-court shot at Bishop Ryan for $10K
Day care provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy in North Dakota
ND lawmakers consider bills to expand gun rights
Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota
Latest News
The Best of “Off The Beaten Path” 3-Disc DVD Set
KFYR+
“Good News” book by Jody Kerzman
Broadway in Bismarck Ticket Giveaway: Legally Blonde