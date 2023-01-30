Multiple unexplained deaths reported at South Carolina home
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office said Sunday that they’re responding to a scene in West Greenville.
The coroner’s office said there are multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call about several people at a home on Worth St.
The coroner’s office said someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest.
A heavy law enforcement presence was reported at the scene.
