Mandan woman dies from injuries after home explosion

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - One person has died from injuries sustained in a home explosion and fire in Mandan.

An explosion destroyed a home in Cortez Circle on Jan. 18. Neighbors pulled 85-year-old Levi Hawks and 62-year-old Susan Hawks from the flames. The couple suffered extensive injuries and were transported to a burn unit in Minnesota.

The couple’s son, Kevin Cuba, reported Susan died from her injuries this past weekend. Levi is still in the hospital receiving treatment and therapy.

The Mandan Fire Department believes the incident to have been accidental in nature.

To help with medical expenses and share updates, Kevin started a GoFundMe that can be found here.

