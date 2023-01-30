Mandan police say distracted driver injured officer

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police report an officer was injured in a car crash with a Fort Yates man Saturday.

Police say 28-year-old Latrell Black was driving west on Main Street towards Memorial Highway when he rear-ended a patrol car that was stopped at a red light. Black told police he was on his phone with his head down when he struck the officer’s car.

Black was cited for distracted driving. He was not injured in the incident.

The officer was transported to the hospital, treated and released.

