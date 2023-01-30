Governor Burgum speaks about the TRNP horses

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - Theodore Roosevelt National Park asked for public input on their ideas to remove the wild horses and burros from the badlands.

The deadline for statement submissions is January 31 on the park’s website.

Then, the park will make the decision. Many, including Governor Doug Burgum, have spoken out to urge park officials to remember Theodore Roosevelt’s legacy, and why wildlife conservation was so important to him.

“To preserve one side of Roosevelt’s conservation philosophy while dismissing the other is a disservice to his legacy and misses a golden opportunity to teach current and future generations about his critical role in the modern conservation movement,” said Governor Burgum.

Governor Burgum also said the horses have coexisted peacefully for decades and have become a symbol of the peaceful wild that is the badlands.

