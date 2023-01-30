Dream Day Bridal Show at Bismarck Event Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sunday was a good stay to spend time indoors. Brides around the region gathered at the Bismarck Event Center to see what wedding vendors had to offer.

Brides to be and their entourages flocked to the Dream Day Bridal Show at the Bismarck Event Center check out the latest trends in event planning. From suites and dresses to a bar on wheels, almost everything you need to plan a wedding was on display. One bride says, she’s starting with a blank slate and hoping to check off a few big items while she’s here, like a venue.

“I feel like I’m going to have quite a few guests, I like big parties I have a big family. So, hopefully that flowers, decorations, if I should have an event planner or not, or a decorator or not,” said Paige Simmers who recently got engaged.

Event planner Renee Murrish, who has headed up the show for the last seven years, says she’s hoping the event can give some guidance to brides like Paige who don’t know which direction they want to go with their big day.

“You know, getting married is not something you do over and over and over again, it’s everybody’s... more than likely... first rodeo. So, you don’t know what questions to ask, so this is what we’re helping them with is learn what questions they need to ask for every professional they need to hire for their wedding,” said Murrish, owner of Signature Events in Mandan.

A variety of vendors put their best foot forward to show potential clients how they can help or what they can add to wedding events, even offering discounts for booking that day.

Brides were all smiles as they tested out services, imagining celebrating with friends and family. Attendees had some time to visit with vendors, ask questions during a panel discussion and finally win door prizes by competing in a scavenger hunt at the end of the day.

