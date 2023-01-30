Cause of death determined to be accident drowning

By Brian Gray
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - The Ward County Sheriff’s Department said today the cause of death of Ashlan Garcia, whose body was found last May in the Souris River, was accidental drowning.

The details were reported in the State Forensic Medical Examiner’s final report, which detailed her cause of death.

The 20-year-old’s body was found in May 2022 by kayakers along the southeast edge of Minot.

