Carrington daycare operator accused of killing 5-month-old

By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors filed murder and child abuse charges against a Carrington woman who operated an in-home daycare.

Carrington police say they responded to reports of an unresponsive five-month-old at the daycare last September. Court documents report the baby was air flighted to a hospital in Fargo with a head injury. He later died. Prosecutors say the baby and a six-year-old child who had broken his arm earlier that month, had been in the care of Patricia Wick, 48.

Wick is charged with AA felony murder, B felony child abuse and B misdemeanor operating a family childcare home without a proper license.

Police arrested her Monday. Wick is in custody on a $500,000 cash bond.

