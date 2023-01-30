Bismarck woman qualifies for Boston Marathon

By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Jan. 29, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the air temperatures Sunday didn’t reach above zero, it’s hard to even think about any outdoor activity. But, for one Bismarck woman, that’s all that might be on her mind.

April Lund has qualified to compete at the Boston Marathon, which many North Dakotans have done before. However, she qualified as a professional racer, something she says no one in North or South Dakota history has ever done. Lund says qualifying as a professional was truly special.

”It’s one of the biggest accomplishments in my running career, and this past year, I broke every elite world standard from the 3,000 meters to the marathon. But it’s, honestly, I don’t think it can compare to being able to toe the line with the world’s best in Boston” said Lund.

The Boston Marathon will be on April 17. You will be able to track Lund’s progress on race day online.

