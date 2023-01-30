Beulah basketball heads into final month of regular season at 10-1, continue to climb in state rankings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Beulah Miners lost their top two scorers from a year ago, and many thought they wouldn’t be the same team. That is true, they’re very different, but it’s the different that makes you realize change can be good.

The Miners are 10-1 this winter, and haven’t lost in 2023. After beginning the year unranked, they’ve climbed into the top-10 and will most likely be ranked even higher when the new poll comes out Monday. Coach Brandt says it’s been a full group effort.

“I think defensively we’ve been pretty solid on that end,” said Jeremy Brandt. “The other thing right now, I think we’re playing really well together. We’re sharing the ball. I think in Wilton on Tuesday we had 25 assists on a team, and against Killdeer on Friday we had 19 assists. That’s one thing we’re doing well is sharing the ball. Wilton the other night we had four kids in double-figures. In Killdeer we had two, and two more with eight. Our balance has been good and that makes it hard to focus in on one guy.”

Many didn’t think the Miners would be as good as they are so soon after a big program turnover.

“Partway through the summer, talking with my assistant coach, that’s one thing we talked about is we really thought we were going to be better than people were expecting of us because of who we lost and how much of the statistical part of the game we lost,” said Brandt. “We had high expectations going into the year, and we definitely met that and exceeded it. We’ve got some really good games coming up, and I think we’re going to get tested, which is going to be very good for us, and we’ll see how we respond, especially on the road, to some of those things.”

Beulah is back on the court this Tuesday to kick off five straight road games.

