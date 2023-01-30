37th Annual KFYR-TV Budweiser Bowling Classic

37th Annual KFYR-TV Budweiser Bowling Classic
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If the Super Bowl teams have been determined it can mean only one thing: it’s time for the KFYR-TV Budweiser Bowling Classic.

Year number 37 begins on Saturday and the stepladder finals will be live on Sunday afternoon on KFYR-TV, KQCD-TV, KUMV-TV and KMOT-TV.

Brady Sterns of Minnesota is our defending champion.

“His game is extremely good. This year, it’s going to be a little different because I’m putting the pattern out. Jack Nelson used to do it for us, and he retired and moved on, so I’m going to throw a little twist in there for the guys this year,” said Bryan Goehring, Midway Lanes.

120 bowlers will begin the tournament on Saturday at Midway Lanes in Mandan. The top 30 make the cut and will compete on Sunday. The final five will go head-to-head live on TV beginning at 12:30 p.m. CST.

