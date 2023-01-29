Williston house fire

By Demi Hartl
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston fire department responded to a house fire at 9:44 p.m. Friday night.

The resident was alerted by the smoke alarm and was able to get out of the burning home.

The home owner was taken to the hospital for treatment but was in stable condition.

A total of 24 fire fighters operated at the scene

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

