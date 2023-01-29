ND lawmakers consider bills to expand gun rights

(Virginia Mercury)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Legislature is considering an array of bills that would expand gun rights.

Lawmakers introduced nine gun-related bills this week, including five that would bolster concealed carry laws. Among them are bills that would allow people to carry guns in bars, in federal facilities, and at the State Capitol.

HB 1404 would allow students to carry weapons on college campuses. Representative Matt Heilman says it could prevent instances of sexual assault on campus.

”If they were carrying, it would be a great deterrent for people who want to commit violent acts against them,” said Representative Heilman, R-Bismarck.

Another bill, brought by Representative Bill Tveit of Hazen, would allow honorably discharged military veterans to carry concealed guns in schools, churches, and other public buildings.

Spokespeople for various police organizations, schools and public universities, and Highway Patrol testified against the bills, saying it could increase the possibility of a violent incidents.

