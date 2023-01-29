Local Sports: Shiloh Christian girls hand Rugby their first loss of the year, Century Hockey wins their eighth straight

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The biggest basketball matchup in the state Saturday was up in Rugby. The unbeaten Panthers welcomed Shiloh Christian, where the Skyhawks handed them their first loss of the winter.

See more basketball, plus Century Hockey’s eighth straight win in this week’s local sports highlights above!

SCORES:

Girls’ Basketball – Shiloh Christian 61, Rugby 54

Boys’ Basketball – Bismarck High 103, Watford City 65

Girls’ Basketball – Bismarck high 77, Watford City 39

Boys’ Basketball – Century 94, Williston 49

Boys’ Hockey – Century 4, Bottineau-Rugby 1

