Bills impacting elections, including mail-in ballots, heard at ND Legislature

Generic photo of a mail-in ballot
Generic photo of a mail-in ballot(MGN Online / Pixabay / Scott McLeod / CC BY 2.0)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers have before them a slate of bills that would affect how elections are run in North Dakota.

About 30 pieces of legislation are being considered, including one from Senator Jeff Magrum of Hazelton. SB 2308 would eliminate mail-in ballots. Senator Magrum says mail-in voting increases election costs for counties and creates more opportunities for voter fraud to occur.

”The case in point here is there’s a lot of room for mischief with the mail-in balloting and I think there will be some testimony to that effect,” said Senator Magrum, R-Hazelton.

Secretary of State Michael Howe testified in opposition to the bill. He says in the last two elections, more than half of North Dakotans have utilized vote by mail. In 2022, the State Auditor’s office determined the state’s election systems are “incredibly secure.”

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
Wow! Young fan hits half-court shot at Bishop Ryan for $10K
Biggest snow pile
Searching for Bismarck’s biggest snow pile
Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at...
Man crushed to death by outdoor urinal
The medical examiner identified the remains found as belonging to missing 4-year-old Athena...
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old
This statue of Jesus was destroyed Monday night.
‘It could be difficult and costly’: Jesus statue vandalized at St. Mary’s Cathedral

Latest News

WILLISTON HOUSE FIRE
Williston house fire
ND lawmakers consider bills to expand gun rights
waterfowl survey
Mid-winter waterfowl survey results in North Dakota
rising interest
Girls wrestling numbers double in year since sport was sanctioned in ND