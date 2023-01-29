Bill proposed to change ND Beef Commission elections

(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There could be a new process for selecting board members for the North Dakota Beef Commission.

House Bill 1275 would allow people to apply to be recommended to the governor for placement on the commission.

Members are appointed by the governor. In years when a representative’s term is scheduled to expire, the bill would require the commission to publish a notification of the position opening in every county’s newspaper.

”We think that this enhances the current beef commission process, makes some more awareness and transparency about opportunities that exist within the mechanism,” said Julie Ellingson with the ND Stockmen’s Association.

Julie Ellingson anticipates the bill would cost the state about $5,400. Those opposed say they’re in favor of transparency in the selection process, but believe the notification of the position needs to be posted in other places besides the newspaper and North Dakota Beef Commission website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
Wow! Young fan hits half-court shot at Bishop Ryan for $10K
Biggest snow pile
Searching for Bismarck’s biggest snow pile
This statue of Jesus was destroyed Monday night.
‘It could be difficult and costly’: Jesus statue vandalized at St. Mary’s Cathedral
Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at...
Man crushed to death by outdoor urinal
The medical examiner identified the remains found as belonging to missing 4-year-old Athena...
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old

Latest News

WILLISTON HOUSE FIRE
Williston house fire
Generic photo of a mail-in ballot
Bills impacting elections, including mail-in ballots, heard at ND Legislature
ND lawmakers consider bills to expand gun rights
waterfowl survey
Mid-winter waterfowl survey results in North Dakota