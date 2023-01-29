Bill proposed to change ND Beef Commission elections

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There could be a new process for selecting board members for the North Dakota Beef Commission.

House Bill 1275 would allow people to apply to be recommended to the governor for placement on the commission.

Members are appointed by the governor. In years when a representative’s term is scheduled to expire, the bill would require the commission to publish a notification of the position opening in every county’s newspaper.

”We think that this enhances the current beef commission process, makes some more awareness and transparency about opportunities that exist within the mechanism,” said Julie Ellingson with the ND Stockmen’s Association.

Julie Ellingson anticipates the bill would cost the state about $5,400. Those opposed say they’re in favor of transparency in the selection process, but believe the notification of the position needs to be posted in other places besides the newspaper and North Dakota Beef Commission website.

