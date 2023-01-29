1 UMary men’s hockey completes weekend sweep of #3 Montana St.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a 2-0 win Friday night, UMary hockey had a chance to take their third of four games over Montana State this winter.

After trailing by one goal for 90 seconds midway through the first, UMary scored three unanswered in the period to take the lead.

They would go on to win 4-2, and improve to 31-5-1 on the year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.