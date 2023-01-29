#1 UMary men’s hockey completes weekend sweep of #3 Montana St.

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a 2-0 win Friday night, UMary hockey had a chance to take their third of four games over Montana State this winter.

After trailing by one goal for 90 seconds midway through the first, UMary scored three unanswered in the period to take the lead.

They would go on to win 4-2, and improve to 31-5-1 on the year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
Wow! Young fan hits half-court shot at Bishop Ryan for $10K
Biggest snow pile
Searching for Bismarck’s biggest snow pile
This statue of Jesus was destroyed Monday night.
‘It could be difficult and costly’: Jesus statue vandalized at St. Mary’s Cathedral
Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at...
Man crushed to death by outdoor urinal
The medical examiner identified the remains found as belonging to missing 4-year-old Athena...
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old

Latest News

UMary HKY
#1 UMary men’s hockey completes weekend sweep of #3 Montana St.
rugby loss
Local Sports: Shiloh Christian girls hand Rugby their first loss of the year, Century Hockey wins their eighth straight
rugby loss
Local Sports: Shiloh Christian girls hand Rugby their first loss of the year, Century Hockey wins their eighth straight
half court
Wow! Young fan hits half-court shot at Bishop Ryan for $10K